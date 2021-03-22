All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
12-year-old child genius accepted into College, wants to work at NASA

A 12-year-old child genius has already been accepted into College, and now wants to become a NASA engineer in the next 4 years.

Published Mon, Mar 22 2021 7:32 AM CDT
A 12-year-old has announced that she has been accepted into college and is now on route to work as an engineer for NASA in the next four years.

The 12-year-old is named Alena Wicker, and has been accepted into Arizona State University, and has since been labeled as a child genius. Alena's mother, Daphne McQuarter, said, "She just had a gift for numbers and Legos and science. So I started nurturing that gift." What is more surprising is that Alena's mother said that she didn't even know that Alena applied for college and completed the required paperwork all by herself.

After Alena was accepted, she then revealed to her mother what she had done. Alena purposely chose Arizona State University because of its connections to NASA. Alena plans to double major in astronomical and planetary science with additional chemistry courses. By the time Alena graduates at 16-years-old, she plans to be an engineer at NASA and assist in the development of planetary rovers such as the one that recently touched down on Mars.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

12-year-old child genius accepted into College, wants to work at NASA 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:yourtango.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

