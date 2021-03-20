Embracer (THQ Nordic) raises $860 million to fund acquisitions

Embracer (formerly THQ Nordic) raises a whopping $890 million to help fund new games, acquisitions, and publishing deals.

Embracer Group, the parent company of Deep Silver, Gearbox, 4A Games, Saber Interactive, and THQ Nordic, has raised nearly $1 billion to help fund new company buyouts.

Games titan Embracer just sold 36 million Class B shares at SEK 210 ($24.75) a piece, raising roughly $890 million for more strategic industry maneuvers. Embracer says it will use this money to fund everything from new games to acquisitions and IP buyouts.

Embracer is very busy and this new cashflow will fortify its decades-long business model. The company has a very forward-thinking strategy, and its projects stretch from the near to long term. Embracer currently owns a whopping 244 IPs and is working on 193 projects, and 113 of those projects have yet to be announced.

Acquisitions are likewise as strategic, and Embracer recently spent $2 billion to acquire Easybrain, Aspyr Media, and Borderlands developer Gearbox Software. This brings Embracer's total development and publisher pool to 28.

Another big opportunity is publishing. One of its biggest subsidiaries, Koch Media, just signed a 50 million Euro deal with Swedish developer Starbreeze Studios to publish Payday 3.

Based on everything we've seen so far, the future is very bright for The Embracer Group.

The company consists of the following studios and labels: