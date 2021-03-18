Sony's new PSVR controllers show the company is serious about VR

If Sony's new PSVR controllers are any indication of the next-generation headset, PSVR 2 is going to be a huge step forward for VR.

Sony recently announced that it is working on a successor to its PSVR headset, and today we got our first real taste of what's to come. The company revealed details about the controllers that will pair with the next headset. It looks like Sony's VR team has been putting a lot of thought into its next hardware generation.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony describes the controllers as "orb shape." They feature a halo that you stick your hands through to reach the handles. Sony said this design helps keep the controllers "well-balanced and comfortable to hold."

Sony's new PSVR controllers share many features from the PS5 DualSense controller, including adaptive triggers, high-fidelity haptic feedback, as well as familiar face buttons and analog sticks for each hand. The controllers will also include grip buttons, which replace the L1 and R1 shoulder buttons from the DualSense controllers.

The new controllers will also support finger detection, similar to the Valve Index controllers, enabling natural gestures in VR games. That should allow developers to more easily support PSVR alongside PC VR platforms.

Sony has yet to announce when we'll be able to buy the new PSVR with the fancy orb controllers. All we know is the headset won't be out this year, so we're in for a bit of a wait yet.