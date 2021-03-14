10 x GeForce RTX 3090 cards liquid + mineral oil cooled crypto rigs
10 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards + 3 x 1600W PSUs, mineral oil cooled = craziest mining rig in the world EVER.
If you thought traditional GPU crypto mining machines were crazy with 6 or 8 or 10 graphics cards, well we haven't seen anything yet -- at least not until this insanity:
Yeah, inside of that system you will see 8 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 flagship graphics cards that are harder to buy than unobtanium. Better yet, the Vietnam-based crypto mining enthusiast that has 8 x GeForce RTX 3090s cooled wqith mineral oil, which is an interesting choice.
Mineral oil will cool the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs and keep them at the same temperatures -- rather than liquid cooling that keeps the temperatures of those three key components at varying temps. It's an interesting, and very scary thing to see -- a very expensive 8 x GeForce RTX 3090 rig cooled with mineral oil and used as a crypto mining rig.
But there's also another beast crypto mining rig with a 10 x GeForce RTX 3090 system that is powered by not 1 but 3 x 1600W PSUs. This particular system has the 10 x RTX 3090 graphics cards cooled using a high-end custom loop water cooling kit, which looks absolutely amazing.
NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is the beast of all bitcoin mining rig and crypto mining rig dreams, with the 24GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory -- and even more so when overclocked and crypto mining 24/7 -- so the premium water cooling setup is very welcomed here.
Is it over the top? Hell yes it is. But that's what is awesome about it.
