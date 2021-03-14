All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
10 x GeForce RTX 3090 cards liquid + mineral oil cooled crypto rigs

10 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards + 3 x 1600W PSUs, mineral oil cooled = craziest mining rig in the world EVER.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 14 2021 6:31 PM CDT
If you thought traditional GPU crypto mining machines were crazy with 6 or 8 or 10 graphics cards, well we haven't seen anything yet -- at least not until this insanity:

Yeah, inside of that system you will see 8 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 flagship graphics cards that are harder to buy than unobtanium. Better yet, the Vietnam-based crypto mining enthusiast that has 8 x GeForce RTX 3090s cooled wqith mineral oil, which is an interesting choice.

10 x GeForce RTX 3090 cards liquid + mineral oil cooled crypto rigs 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Mineral oil will cool the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs and keep them at the same temperatures -- rather than liquid cooling that keeps the temperatures of those three key components at varying temps. It's an interesting, and very scary thing to see -- a very expensive 8 x GeForce RTX 3090 rig cooled with mineral oil and used as a crypto mining rig.

10 x GeForce RTX 3090 cards liquid + mineral oil cooled crypto rigs 02 | TweakTown.com

But there's also another beast crypto mining rig with a 10 x GeForce RTX 3090 system that is powered by not 1 but 3 x 1600W PSUs. This particular system has the 10 x RTX 3090 graphics cards cooled using a high-end custom loop water cooling kit, which looks absolutely amazing.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is the beast of all bitcoin mining rig and crypto mining rig dreams, with the 24GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory -- and even more so when overclocked and crypto mining 24/7 -- so the premium water cooling setup is very welcomed here.

Is it over the top? Hell yes it is. But that's what is awesome about it.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

