All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Techland will finally reveal what's up with Dying Light 2 next week

After months of radio silence, Techland will reveal tons more info about Dying Light 2 and its 'development process' on March 17.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 12 2021 10:55 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We'll finally get new updates on Dying Light 2 next week on March 17, Techland today announced.

Techland will finally reveal what's up with Dying Light 2 next week 343 | TweakTown.com

It's been many months since we've heard about Dying Light 2, the ambitious open-world sequel from Techland. That will change next week when the studio holds a new stream focused on Dying Light 2's "development process." The game, which is purportedly 400% bigger than Dying Light, has been in development hell leading to an indefinite delay.

The new event is likely a reaction to scathing reports of Techland's upper management, namely a CEO who rules the studio with an iron fist. Similar to George Lucas, reports allege that Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka often changes the scope of projects mid-way through development.

This leads to significant interruptions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already disrupted development due to work-from-home measures.

Techland says that Discord members will see the update first, so be sure to jump in if you're interested.

Buy at Amazon

Dying Light Anniversary Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $70.82
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2021 at 10:55 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.