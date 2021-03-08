MSI intros new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO, GAMING TRIO PLUS cards

MSI silently launches two new custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with the new GAMING Z TRIO, and GAMING TRIO PLUS offerings.

MSI has just very quietly introduced two new custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, with the new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO and MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING TRIO PLUS variants.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO is now the new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card from MSI in their GAMING range (not the SUPRIM range) with its GPU boosted up by another 15MHz over the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO -- now sitting at a factory overclocked 1830MHz. It'll be interesting to see if manually overclocking the GAMING Z TRIO against the GAMING X TRIO is any different.

MSI has also added some subtle venting on the backplate of the card, and it's also thinner and lighter than the MSI RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO. That's welcomed and all, but unless properly explained on the box it will go unnoticed -- and who knows if there will be review samples of this (email has been fired off already).

VideoCardz has a great side-by-side shot of the new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO and its new backplate, check that out here.