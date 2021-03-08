All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI intros new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO, GAMING TRIO PLUS cards

MSI silently launches two new custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with the new GAMING Z TRIO, and GAMING TRIO PLUS offerings.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 8 2021 7:42 PM CST
MSI has just very quietly introduced two new custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, with the new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO and MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING TRIO PLUS variants.

MSI intros new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO, GAMING TRIO PLUS cards 01 | TweakTown.com
The new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO is now the new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card from MSI in their GAMING range (not the SUPRIM range) with its GPU boosted up by another 15MHz over the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO -- now sitting at a factory overclocked 1830MHz. It'll be interesting to see if manually overclocking the GAMING Z TRIO against the GAMING X TRIO is any different.

MSI has also added some subtle venting on the backplate of the card, and it's also thinner and lighter than the MSI RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO. That's welcomed and all, but unless properly explained on the box it will go unnoticed -- and who knows if there will be review samples of this (email has been fired off already).

MSI intros new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO, GAMING TRIO PLUS cards 04 | TweakTown.com
MSI intros new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO, GAMING TRIO PLUS cards 06 | TweakTown.com

VideoCardz has a great side-by-side shot of the new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO and its new backplate, check that out here.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

