GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF benched with insane 1000W custom BIOS

1000W custom BIOS used to benchmark and test the new GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card, what a sight!

GALAX has unleashed its new GeForce RTX 3090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics cards to the, well probably 3 people on the planet that were able to buy them -- but one Chinese overclocker has slapped an insane 1000W custom BIOS on his card.

The custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card was tuned and overclocked by Chinese YouTube channel 二斤自制, where there is a lengthy review you can read, too. The card was installed into an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X test bench with GALAX DDR4-4400MHz, a HOF 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, and a high-end Corsair AX1500i PSU.

But where things go to another level is that a custom BIOS was flashed onto the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF, upping its stock 420W BIOS with what appears to be the custom XOC 1000W BIOS from EVGA and their GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin graphics card.

In its stock form the card was sitting at a GPU clock of 1845MHz and running at around 69C, but once the card has the modified XOC 1000W BIOS placed onto the GALAX RTX 3090 HOF graphics card the GPU clock climbs up to 2000MHz and the temps went up to a worrying 96C -- while the card consumed a huge 630W.

Performance went up by 2-3% so I don't see the point of doing this at all... unless the card was cooled with LN2 that is.