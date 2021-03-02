Epic Games buys another huge indie dev in plan for gaming dominance

Epic Games has bought Fall Guys developer Mediatonic for an undisclosed sum, solidifying the gaming titan's stable of talent.

Like Embracer and Microsoft, Epic Games is making big power acquisitions. First they bought Rocket League dev Psyonix in 2019, snapping up one of the most lucrative free-to-play games in the industry. Now they've bought Fall Guys, a massively strategic purchase that'll deliver untold engagement and monetization across multiple platforms.

For Epic , the timing couldn't be better. Fall Guys is about to cross over to every major games platform on the market, offering lots of microtransaction earnings potential. On the developer's side, nothing is changing at Mediatonic: Everyone will keep their jobs, and the devs now get the backing of a $17 billion dollar company. Fall Guys isn't being removed from Steam (yet?) and free content is still on the way.

"At Tonic Games Group we often say that 'everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.' With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with their team." - Dave Bailey, Tonic Games Group Co-Founder and CEO.

"Beyond the shared vision among our teams, we see tremendous potential in combining forces with Epic. Whether it's about making our own games the best they can be or empowering other game developers to take their content from a kernel of an idea to commercial success, we know that together we will be able to reach greater heights."- Paul Croft, Tonic Games Group, Co-Founder and Chief Games Officer.

"It's no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences." - Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Founder and CEO.