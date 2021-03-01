All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

E3 2021 cancelled, will be all-digital, L.A. city officials confirm

Los Angeles city officials confirm E3 2021's physical event has been cancelled, but the ESA could return in 2022 or 2023.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 1 2021 6:01 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board confirms E3 2021 has been cancelled and the show will no longer be open to the public at the L.A. Convention Center.

E3 2021 cancelled, will be all-digital, L.A. city officials confirm 34 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The annual E3 tradeshow will once again skip a public venue, L.A. city officials reveal. As previous reports indicated, E3 2021 will now be a digital event and the ESA plans to pivot towards streaming for the first-ever remote E3 showcase. Although the public can't attend, the city of Los Angeles is working with the ESA to broadcast events from the LACC for June 15-17.

E3 2021 cancelled, will be all-digital, L.A. city officials confirm 85 | TweakTown.com

The report says that although E3 2021 has been cancelled, ESA may renew their license for E3 2022 or E3 2023, but nothing's been announced just yet. "Cancelled live event in 2021. Working with production team on broadcast options at LA Live/LACC. Working on 2022 & 2023 license."

Other competing shows like the Summer Game Fest will continue unfazed.

E3 2021 cancelled, will be all-digital, L.A. city officials confirm 85 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.00
$39.99$39.99$39.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/1/2021 at 5:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:ens.lacity.org, resetera.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.