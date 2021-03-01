E3 2021 cancelled, will be all-digital, L.A. city officials confirm

Los Angeles city officials confirm E3 2021's physical event has been cancelled, but the ESA could return in 2022 or 2023.

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board confirms E3 2021 has been cancelled and the show will no longer be open to the public at the L.A. Convention Center.

The annual E3 tradeshow will once again skip a public venue, L.A. city officials reveal. As previous reports indicated, E3 2021 will now be a digital event and the ESA plans to pivot towards streaming for the first-ever remote E3 showcase. Although the public can't attend, the city of Los Angeles is working with the ESA to broadcast events from the LACC for June 15-17.

The report says that although E3 2021 has been cancelled, ESA may renew their license for E3 2022 or E3 2023, but nothing's been announced just yet. "Cancelled live event in 2021. Working with production team on broadcast options at LA Live/LACC. Working on 2022 & 2023 license."

Other competing shows like the Summer Game Fest will continue unfazed.