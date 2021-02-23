All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Crytek's The Climb 2 coming to Quest next week

Get your hand chalk ready! Crytek's The Climb 2 is coming to the Quest platform in just over a week with new places to climb.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Feb 23 2021 8:53 PM CST
The Climb 2 is about to drop, marking Crytek's return to VR development. Oculus announced that the game would be available on March 4.

Crytek's The Climb 2 coming to Quest next week

In 2016, Crytek released The Climb as a launch title for the Oculus Rift. A few months later, the company launched Robinson: The Journey on PSVR. We haven't seen a VR game from Crytek since. Until now.

Throughout 2016, the year consumer VR hit the market, Crytek struggled to pay its bills and its staff. At the end of the year, an investment from the Turkish government kept the company afloat, but the small install base kept Crytek from experimenting further with VR. After Oculus released the Quest, Crytek ported The Climb to the mobile VR system. Since then, the company built a full sequel to the VR rock climbing game.

The Climb 2 brings new scenery, new obstacles, and new things to help you climb. It was just you, your hands, and some chalk to get you up the rock face in the original game. This time, you'll have access to ropes, ladders, and climbing equipment. The game also includes dozens of customizable gloves, watches, and wristbands to make your avatar unique.

The Climb 2 offers new locations to conquer, including an urban city map where you presumably scale the side of skyscrapers. We'll find out more next week when the game lands on the Quest platform on March 4.

NEWS SOURCE:oculus.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

