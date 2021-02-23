Tony Hawk 1+2 coming to PS5, Series X with 4K 60FPS and 1080p 120FPS

The Tony Hawk 1+2 remaster collection is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch, complete with 4K 60FPS, 1080p 120FPS support.

The hugely popular Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 remaster collection is coming to next-gen consoles and Switch, complete with boosted resolution and high-end graphical effects.

Activision will re-release Tony Hawk 1+2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 26, and a Nintendo Switch version is also dropping sometime in 2021. Here's what you should expect from the re-release:

Free upgrade? - Owners of the base game will have to pay $10 to upgrade to the next-gen version. Digital deluxe owners get a free next-gen upgrade.

Next-gen performance - The game will hit perf targets of up to 1080p 120FPS, native 4K 60FPS

Next-gen features - Activision has upgraded the game with new shadows, atmospheric effects, and more: "This unique graphical feature will allow players to enjoy the experience of sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures and more on next-gen consoles."

PS5 and Xbox Series X SKU? - Activision is selling a new PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game in a $49.99 cross-gen bundle. This includes both the PS4/Xbox One version and the PS5/Xbox Series X/S version.