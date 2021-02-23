All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Tony Hawk 1+2 coming to PS5, Series X with 4K 60FPS and 1080p 120FPS

The Tony Hawk 1+2 remaster collection is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch, complete with 4K 60FPS, 1080p 120FPS support.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Feb 23 2021 2:24 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The hugely popular Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 remaster collection is coming to next-gen consoles and Switch, complete with boosted resolution and high-end graphical effects.

Tony Hawk 1+2 coming to PS5, Series X with 4K 60FPS and 1080p 120FPS 8 | TweakTown.comTony Hawk 1+2 coming to PS5, Series X with 4K 60FPS and 1080p 120FPS 7 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Activision will re-release Tony Hawk 1+2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 26, and a Nintendo Switch version is also dropping sometime in 2021. Here's what you should expect from the re-release:

  • Free upgrade? - Owners of the base game will have to pay $10 to upgrade to the next-gen version. Digital deluxe owners get a free next-gen upgrade.
  • Next-gen performance - The game will hit perf targets of up to 1080p 120FPS, native 4K 60FPS
  • Next-gen features - Activision has upgraded the game with new shadows, atmospheric effects, and more: "This unique graphical feature will allow players to enjoy the experience of sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures and more on next-gen consoles."
  • PS5 and Xbox Series X SKU? - Activision is selling a new PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game in a $49.99 cross-gen bundle. This includes both the PS4/Xbox One version and the PS5/Xbox Series X/S version.
Tony Hawk 1+2 coming to PS5, Series X with 4K 60FPS and 1080p 120FPS 6 | TweakTown.com
  • Transferring saves - If you upgrade from PS4 to PS5, you'll need to transfer your saves. You can do this natively in the Tony Hawk game itself:
Tony Hawk 1+2 coming to PS5, Series X with 4K 60FPS and 1080p 120FPS 5 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.33
$27.33$33.88$32.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2021 at 11:27 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.