GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF can now be pre-ordered, costs up to $3400

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF goes up for pre-order worldwide, costs anywhere between $2600 and $3400 -- includes a free HOF hoodie.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF family of graphics cards is now up for pre-order worldwide, depending on the market that is, with the GALAX Malaysia pre-order page stating 1 card will be distributed to each of the 11 participating stores in that particular country.

Just quickly, the HOF display does look pretty awesome -- if not a bit wanky, but still awesome.

But what price are you looking for? Well, the cheapest model out of all of the new GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF cards is the regular RTX 3090 HOF which will cost at least $2600 -- while the higher-end GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition will cost $3100 or so.

We all know they're expensive, we can sit here and moan about it all day long -- but these cards will be sold out instantly. So to be more positive about it, GALAX includes some nice pre-order gifts with HOF Links RGB figure, and a HOF hoodie which is pretty awesome... and welcomed for the many thousands you're spending on the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card.

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF (Global) (1815MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme (China) (1800MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Premium (Global) (1815MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme Limited Edition (China) (1860MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition (Global) (1875MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition (China) (1905MHz boost)

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics cards will only be sold in select markets, these include: Australia, Malaysia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, United Kingdom, and Vietnam.