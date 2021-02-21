All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD rumored to have 2 different Radeon RX 6700 XT cards in March 2021

AMD rumored to have 2 x different Radeon RX 6700 XT cards, one in reference form @ 189W while the OC boards will drive up to 230W.

Published Sun, Feb 21 2021 9:28 PM CST
It seems as though AMD could be offering not just a single SKU of the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, but two of them -- each with different TGPs.

The news is coming from Coreteks' sources, who says the variants are referred to as ASIC A and ASIC B, with ASIC A offering up to 230W while ASIC B will offer up to 189W. This would most likely be the difference between stock/reference Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards, and tweaked custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards from AIB partners.

We are to expect a decent 20-25% or higher uplift in performance over the previous-gen RDNA-based Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. The new AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has 12GB of GDDR6 memory at a faster 16Gbps, which I'm sure is going to prime for crypto miners.

Then there's the non-XT version of the card with the Radeon RX 6700, which should be launching a month later in April with half the VRAM (6GB versus 12GB) but it's also at the faster 16Gbps standard. I'm sure this is going to be another GPU that crypto miners are going to gobble up with that fast VRAM.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

