Rumor: Layers of Fear dev making new Silent Hill reboot for Konami

Konami is reportedly licensing out its Silent Hill IP to Polish developer Bloober Team, who will make a reboot of the IP.

Published Fri, Feb 19 2021 3:37 PM CST
Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team could be leading a new Silent Hill reboot, neatly tying up months of rumors and reports.

Rumors of a new Silent Hill game (or games) have been flying around for a while, but now we may have some actual concrete evidence.

It looks like Polish dev Bloober Team, who's responsible for the ultra-creepy Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and The Medium, might be developing the reboot for Konami. Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno recent teased the news to GamesIndustry.biz:

"In fact, we've been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we're doing this with a very famous gaming publisher. I can't tell you who. I can't tell you what the project is, but I'm pretty sure when people realize we're working on it, they will be very excited."

Giving the project to an independent studio makes sense. Outsourcing development is a much better fit for Konami, and entrusting the IP to a well-versed horror maven is always a great idea.

If Bloober is making a Silent Hill reboot, expect it to release on next-gen consoles and flex both the PS5's and Xbox Series X's hardware capabilities.

NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

