Manus is making a SteamVR Tracker for professional VR installations

These Manus Pro Trackers and professional-grade Steam VR tracking pucks with replaceable batteries and a hot shoe camera mount.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Feb 17 2021 9:08 PM CST
Manus today revealed the Manus Pro Tracker, a SteamVR tracking puck for the enterprise market. These will be the third option for SteamVR tracking puck on the market this year.

The Manus Pro Tracker is a lot like the HTC Vive Trackers, which have been on the market for several years, but with an improved industrial design more suited to professional use cases.

The new Manus Pro Trackers are smaller than the Vive Trackers, and Manus said they weigh 40% less than Vive Trackers. The reduced weight helps to increase mounting stability, which in turn increases tracking accuracy.

If you need to use your trackers for long periods and find the Vive Trackers run out of power too quickly, the Manus Pro Trackers are a better option. Manus integrated replaceable battery back into the Manus Pro Tracker, which allows you to keep spare batteries on hand. A charger is available to recharge the batteries outside of the Trackers.

Manus built the Manus Pro Trackers to work seamlessly with the company's lineup of VR gloves. Each tracker includes a mounting point for Manus's universal mounting system. The trackers are also compatible with standard 1/4" mounting points found on tripods and other equipment, as well as a cold shoe camera accessory mount.

Manus didn't say when the Manus Pro Trackers would ship, but the company is accepting pre-orders. They come at a bit of a premium, though. A single Manus Pro Tracker will set you back € 299, and an extra battery will add € 75 to your costs. That's about four times the cost of a Vive Tracker.

NEWS SOURCES:manus-vr.com, roadtovr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

