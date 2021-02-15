All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Internet cafes turn to crypto mining, saying 'profits are higher'

Vietnamese internet cafe switches from gaming haven, to cryptocurrency mining with the current Bitcoin and crypto mining boom.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 15 2021 6:49 PM CST
You know things are changing when internet cafes are moving from having traditional customers, you know -- gamers, and kicking them out and closing the doors so you can use those precious GPUs for cryptocurrency mining.

Internet cafes turn to crypto mining, saying 'profits are higher' 04 | TweakTown.com
Not every internet cafe is doing it, but one particular Vietnamese internet cafe has done it and announced through Facebook they did it because "profits are higher". The Vietnamese internet cafe owner explains: "Switching business season, Profits are higher than net business, whoever wants to do, contact me for free".

It's an even better deal with this particular internet cafe, as it is owned by a computer store so they're able to get their hands-on high-end mining-frenzy graphics cards like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. Right now Bitcoin mining on GPUs is making you some ridiculous profits, especially if the power you are using is cheap -- and even better if it's free.

Internet cafes turn to crypto mining, saying 'profits are higher' 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

