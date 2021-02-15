Internet cafes turn to crypto mining, saying 'profits are higher'

You know things are changing when internet cafes are moving from having traditional customers, you know -- gamers, and kicking them out and closing the doors so you can use those precious GPUs for cryptocurrency mining.

Not every internet cafe is doing it, but one particular Vietnamese internet cafe has done it and announced through Facebook they did it because "profits are higher". The Vietnamese internet cafe owner explains: "Switching business season, Profits are higher than net business, whoever wants to do, contact me for free".

It's an even better deal with this particular internet cafe, as it is owned by a computer store so they're able to get their hands-on high-end mining-frenzy graphics cards like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. Right now Bitcoin mining on GPUs is making you some ridiculous profits, especially if the power you are using is cheap -- and even better if it's free.