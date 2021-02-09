All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Scalpers selling unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 for $750, costs $330

Pakistani dealers break GeForce RTX 3060 NDA, start selling the cards with prices hitting $750 -- up from the $330 starting price.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 9 2021 7:02 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

This isn't good for Pakistan, its distributors and retailers -- or the general public, as NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards are being sold in the country already.

Scalpers selling unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 for 0, costs 0 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

ZAH Computers is an official dealer in Pakistan, selling the Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Dual OC graphics card for 120,000 PKR (Pakistani Rupees) which works out to around $750 or so... a huge premium, price gouging at its finest over the starting price of the GeForce RTX 3060 which is meant to be $329.

But don't worry, the company is saying that the $750 premium pricing is because of the high customs duties and import prices. Our friends at Wccftech report that "simply put are excuses that these distributors and dealers are known to hide behind and have been doing so for quite a while now".

Scalpers selling unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 for $750, costs $330 02 | TweakTown.com

They continued: "The other thing is that these prices won't just come down when the official launch happens on the 25th of February. Unlike preliminary pre-order prices in EU & US markets, the Pakistani prices are going to remain intact and will only go up considering the rising inflation and the ever-dropping value of the PKR compared to USD".

"We have been told that this ZAH Computers has sold multiple units and are easily available to buyers who are willing to pay the scaled prices. With the same amount of money, you can get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 or if lucky, even an RTX 3080 graphics card but that's the price you have to pay for living in an entirely unregulated market place".

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card (GV-N3070GAMING OC-8GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$998.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2021 at 6:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.