Elon Musk's Starlink internet service accepting $99 pre-orders

If you are stuck in an area without great internet, Elon Musk is here to save the day with SpaceX and its satellite internet service Starlink, which you can now pre-order for $99.

Starlink will be offering satellite internet to many, but not all people -- where you can enter your home address into their website to see if you'll be able to access the Starlink satellite internet service. Depending on the area, Starlink's website will let you pre-order for $99 with SpaceX saying it is "targeting coverage in your area in mid to late 2021".

At first, Starlink will offer satellite internet coverage for users in the US, Canada, and the UK but countries like Australia will also be enjoying SpaceX's gift of high-speed internet later on in the year. SpaceX notes on its website that pre-orders are "fully refundable" but does note that "placing a deposit does not guarantee service" and that it "orders may take 6 months or more to fulfill" depending on where you live.

There is a $499 pre-order fee for your first moth of service, after which it will be $99 per month -- the $499 fee gets you the required hardware from SpaceX for your new Starlink satellite internet service.