Steam concurrent user record broken AGAIN with 26.3 million gamers

Steam reaches a new record for concurrent users with 26.3 million online at once, continuing the record-breaking from March 2020.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 8 2021 10:10 PM CST
It was only just over a month ago that Steam smashed through 2021 with an insane 25 million concurrent users, and now that record has been broken with 26.3 million Steam users online at once.

The data is coming from the SteamDB tracker, which saw 26.3 million gamers online at once -- up from the 25.4 million on January 2. Valve recently hosted the Steam Game Festival where it offered PC gamers hundreds of demos of PC games from mostly indie developers.

But spin that in with the COVID-19 lockdowns across the planet and you have more people inside, playing PC games (and on consoles, tablets, and smartphones) than ever before. I wonder if we'll see Steam's concurrent user record broken again throughout the year, and if so would we breach 30 million concurrent users on Steam before the end of the year.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

