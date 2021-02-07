LG's first HDMI 2.1 monitor packs insane 4K @ 160Hz, launches in April

LG revealed its monster 27GP950 UltraGear gaming monitor at CES 2021, but now we know that it launches in April with 4K @ 160Hz!

LG revealed its new 27GP950 UltraGear gaming monitor at CES 2021 just a few weeks ago, with its 27-inch Nano IPS panel rocking a native 4K resolution and huge 160Hz refresh rate -- now we know when it launches: April 2021.

The upcoming LG 27GP950 UltraGear has a 27-inch 4K Nano IPS panel with 1ms response, and a 144Hz refresh rate out of the box that can be overclocked up to 160Hz. It has HDMI 2.1 connectivity, so you can connect your next-gen PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console into it.

You're going to need some serious GPU horsepower to drive 4K @ 160FPS... even a flagship GeForce RTX 3090 or Radeon RX 6900 XT isn't going to handle that in most games. You'll find esports games like Overwatch, League of Legends or CS:GO might be alright -- but you won't be playing Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K and at 160FPS on any graphics card on the planet -- from this year, probably next year, and probably into 2023.

We also don't know if the monitor would have NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync Pro compatibility, but I'm sure we're going to see that -- we will most likely have confirmation of that in the coming weeks leading up to LG launching the new LG27GP950 monitor.