Apple scoops up ex-Porsche chassis boss for its Apple Car project

Apple scoops up Manfred Harrer, the previous head of chassis development for Porsche for its next-gen Apple Car project.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 3 2021 8:01 PM CST
Apple was in the headlines for all the right reasons last year when it comes to its Apple Car project, reportedly teaming with Hyundai to make its car happen in 2024 -- and now, Apple has just secured ex-Porsche Vice President of Chassis Development Manfred Harrer.

Apple scoops up ex-Porsche chassis boss for its Apple Car project

Harrer comes with a lot of expertise from Porsche where he was for over 10 years, where he worked on the Cayenne series recently and has been leading the chassis division since 2016. The news is coming from Business Insider Deutschland, which said that Apple, Porsche, and Dr. Harrer declined to comment on the news.

Business Insider did report that a former top Volkswagen manager said that Dr. Harrer was a "hidden champion" and the "measure of all things in his field".

In previous reports Apple had reportedly teamed with Hyundai for the production of their upcoming Apple Car, but new reports suggest that Hyundai will be "degraded to service providers" instead of making the Apple Car -- Apple itself would then make the Apple Car in-house. This is an interesting take for the company, if true.

NEWS SOURCES:9to5mac.com, macrumors.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

