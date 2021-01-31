All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Starbreeze still hasn't secured a publisher for Payday 3

Ailing publisher Starbreeze has yet to find a publisher for Payday 3, but development on the sequel is still in high gear.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 31 2021 5:37 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Starbreeze Studios needs Payday 3 to save it from financial doom, but the company still hasn't found a publishing partner for the sequel.

Starbreeze still hasn't secured a publisher for Payday 3 23 | TweakTown.com

Payday developer Starbreeze is in trouble. The company has lots of debt and needs to stabilize its balance sheets with a big new game. Payday 3 is the company's only hope, and Starbreeze's Overkill division has been developing the sequel for years now. There's just one big problem: The game still doesn't have a publisher.

Starbreeze is in a position where it can pay millions to fund Payday 3's development, but it doesn't have the cashflow to publish and distribute the game. It needs the backing of a bigger company like 505 Games, WB Games, or even EA to properly release Payday 3.

In a recent community update, Starbreeze interim CEO Tobias Sjogren confirmed that a publisher still hasn't been secured but Overkill is working hard on the sequel.

"I know all of you are very interested in learning more about Payday 3. I can assure you, as soon as we can tell you more, we will. In the meantime, rest assured we're working hard on the game and working hard to secure the right publishing partner for it. It's really important for us that we find the right partner in crime, so to speak, because we want to work with somebody who shares the same respect for the community and love for the game as we do."

Read Also: Payday 3 might be powered by Unreal Engine 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X

If Starbreeze can't secure a publisher in time to reduce its debts, the company may have to sell the Payday IP to pay off its debts. Luckily it just secured new funding via a substantial second offering.

Buy at Amazon

Payday 2 Crimewave - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$66.99
$66.99$66.99$66.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2021 at 5:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.