All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Robinhood blocks users from their statements, needed to change brokers

Robinhood is blocking users from accessing their own statements, which you need if you want to move over to another broker.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 31 2021 7:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Seriously, I'm not sure how any leadership at Robinhood is sleeping right now -- but things have gone from bad to so much more worse with their latest move.

Robinhood blocks users from their statements, needed to change brokers 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Robinhood, in their infinite wisdom, is now blocking users from getting their statements -- something I noticed in a post on r/WallStreetBets. Why are the statements important? Well, you need those statements from your Robinhood account in order to transfer over to another broker that isn't on fire.

It was only a couple of days ago that Robinhood stopped their Instant Deposits for crypto, which pissed a lot of people off -- but left the Instant Deposit features for crypto for Gold members. Robinhood CEO also said during an interview that the limited buying of GameStop shares was to "protect" people, and the company.

Where do you think we'll be next week with Robinhood?

Buy at Amazon

GameStop Gift Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$50.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2021 at 2:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.