Robinhood blocks users from their statements, needed to change brokers

Robinhood is blocking users from accessing their own statements, which you need if you want to move over to another broker.

Seriously, I'm not sure how any leadership at Robinhood is sleeping right now -- but things have gone from bad to so much more worse with their latest move.

Robinhood, in their infinite wisdom, is now blocking users from getting their statements -- something I noticed in a post on r/WallStreetBets. Why are the statements important? Well, you need those statements from your Robinhood account in order to transfer over to another broker that isn't on fire.

It was only a couple of days ago that Robinhood stopped their Instant Deposits for crypto, which pissed a lot of people off -- but left the Instant Deposit features for crypto for Gold members. Robinhood CEO also said during an interview that the limited buying of GameStop shares was to "protect" people, and the company.

