Yeah nah, COLORFUL pulls out of Intel Xe -- makes GeForce exclusively

COLORFUL releases official statement, saying that 'false reports' stated it w as making Intel Iris Xe desktop GPUs -- it is not.

A few days ago Intel launched its Xe DG1 discrete graphics card on its 10nm SuperFin technology, with partners in ASUS and COLORFUL -- yeah, well COLORFUL just clarified this isn't the case.

The Chinese graphics card manufacturer posted on social media to say: "Recently, there have been rumors circulating on media platforms, making false reports about 'Colorful launch Iris Xe Desktop Graphics Card to OEMs'. Colorful would like to clarify that these rumors are not true, and the information and content derived therefrom are unfounded".

COLORFUL continues: "Colorful would like to take this opportunity to thank all customers and media for their attention. For Colorful lineup please refer to Colorful official website and press release".

How did this happen? Well, it appears it happened because of the description on Intel's website which reads "colorful-2-fan-dg1-angle-1-rwd.png.rendition.intel.web.720.405.png" -- so you can see how that happened, I guess.