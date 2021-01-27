Here's our first look at the IKEA + ASUS ROG gaming desk, and more

We knew it was coming, and now we have the full IKEA and ASUS ROG gaming desk, pillows, LED lighting and so much more here.

We knew that ASUS ROG had teamed with IKEA on a new range of "affordable gaming furniture", but now we have our first look at theh products thanks to a new leak ahead of their launch.

ASUS is expected to fully unveil the new IKEA x ASUS ROG lineup on January 29, but the IKEA China store has listed all of the products ahead of launch -- which works for us. We now get a look at the UPSSPEL gaming desk, a new ROG-themed pegboard, a moving ROG-themed cupboard, and so much more.

The IKEA x ASUS gaming desk.

IKEA also tweaked some accessories for the desk, these include a mouse cable and headset holder -- and even an LED light for streamers. This is a nice touch, something I'd expect from gaming products designed by ASUS and IKEA and sold to the masses.

There's even a special cushion, that can even be cuddled into when you lose a round and RQ.

I think the drink holder is a fantastic idea -- keeping your drink, and its liquid and condensation away from your precious gaming hardware like your mouse and keyboard that are always near your drink. Now they won't be, as the drink will be off the desk in its own spot.

There's also a black trashcan, and ROG themed mousepads as well.