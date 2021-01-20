Here's a teardown of the new Galaxy S21 Ultra with Exynos 2100 inside
Samsung's new ultra-flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone gets early teardown treatment, with new Exynos 2100 making an appearance.
@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 20 2021 9:28 PM CST
Samsung's new ultra-flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship smartphone is nearly here, with some people getting their hands-on the phone and tearing them down already. Check it out, and nerd out like I did:
The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that has been received its new teardown treatment is the international version, with Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor. A previous teardown was done on the Galaxy S21 but it was the US version which packs Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888.
That video with the Snapdragon 888 packed the third-gen QTM535 mmWave antenna modules, but none were inside of the Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship smartphone.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
