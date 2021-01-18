NVIDIA edits G-SYNC ULTIMATE requirement, removes 1000 nits brightness
NVIDIA's new G-SYNC ULTIMATE requirements: 'including HDR' changed to 'lifelike HDR' and 1000 nits brightness requirement removed.
@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 18 2021 10:14 PM CST
NVIDIA debuted the flagship G-SYNC ULTIMATE with strict requirements that monitors or TVs that get G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification have particular spec requirements that include 1000 nits of brightness... yeah, well, not anymore.
The company revealed 3 new gaming monitors with G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification at CES 2021 this year, with the ASUS PG32UQX (peak brightness of 1400 nits), MSI MEG MEG381CQR (HDR 600), and LG 34GP950G (HDR 600). All of these monitors are G-SYNC ULTIMATE gaming displays.
These are the G-SYNC ULTIMATE requirements, before they were changed recently:
- + 1000 nits brightness
- highest resolution + highest Hz
- Ultra-low latency
- Multi-zone backlight
- Wide color gamut
- Advanced NVIDIA G-Sync processor
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
Newsletter Subscription