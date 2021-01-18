NVIDIA edits G-SYNC ULTIMATE requirement, removes 1000 nits brightness

NVIDIA debuted the flagship G-SYNC ULTIMATE with strict requirements that monitors or TVs that get G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification have particular spec requirements that include 1000 nits of brightness... yeah, well, not anymore.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company revealed 3 new gaming monitors with G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification at CES 2021 this year, with the ASUS PG32UQX (peak brightness of 1400 nits), MSI MEG MEG381CQR (HDR 600), and LG 34GP950G (HDR 600). All of these monitors are G-SYNC ULTIMATE gaming displays.

These are the G-SYNC ULTIMATE requirements, before they were changed recently: