Elder Scrolls 6 is Todd Howard's main focus, not Indiana Jones

Bethesda has a lot of projects in the works right now, but Todd Howard's main focus is on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

Published Sun, Jan 17 2021 4:34 PM CST
Todd Howard is working on a ton of projects right now, but Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are the most important of the bunch.

Bethesda Game Studios and its publishing branch, Bethesda Softworks, are developing a multitude of new games including a new Indiana Jones game with Lucasfilm, two big new RPGs Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, a new game that could be Fallout 5, and it's even helping on a new Fallout TV show.

Bethesda's main star, Todd Howard, is particularly very busy as executive producer on a handful of these projects. But according to Bethesda exec Pete Hines, Howard's main focus is on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. The new Indiana Jones game won't take Howard's eyes away from the RPG mainstays the company is known for. Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 come first above all else.

"Todd is currently Executive Producer on many BGS and other projects, such as the Fallout TV show. His main focus remains directing the upcoming Starfield and TES6 games, which aren't affected by today's news," Hines said after the Indiana Jones game was announced.

It's also worth noting that the Indiana Jones project is being developed by MachineGames, not Bethesda Game Studios. The Wolfenstein developer is a subsidiary of the Bethesda Softworks label. It's also worth noting the game was announced before Microsoft's huge $7.5 billion Bethesda acquisition will be finalized later this year.

No release date or timeline windows have been announced for Starfield or TES6, but we do know Starfield will release first and the new Elder Scrolls will launch sometime after.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

