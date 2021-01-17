All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cornelis Networks secures ex-AMD and Intel exec Nick Knupffer

Cornelis Networks was spun out from Intel's Omni-Path Architecture Business, will be battling NVIDIA in the HPC business.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 17 2021 6:54 PM CST
Cornelis Networks has just secured ex-AMD and Intel executive Nick Knupffer, who was the Head of Brand and Creative at AMD for just under 4 years and previously the Director of Worldwide Marketing Communications, Intel Datacenter Software Division at Intel -- among other positions within Intel, for nearly 13 years.

Who are Cornelis Networks? They're a provider of purpose-built interconnects focused on high-performance computing (HPC), high-performance data analytics (HPDA), and artificial intelligence (AI) and were spun out from Intel's Omni-Path Architecture Business. They'll be fighting against NVIDIA and their HPC efforts, especially in the wake of NVIDIA spending $6.9 billion acquiring networking giant Mellanox -- which is now called NVIDIA Networking.

What will Nick be doing at Cornelis Networks? Nick assumes the role of Vice President of Marketing at Cornelis Networks where he is responsible for all marketing and communications.

Nick Knupffer

Vice President, Marketing, Cornelis Networks

As Vice President of Marketing at Cornelis Networks, Nick is responsible for all marketing and communications. Since 1995, Nick has held senior engineering, marketing and PR roles around the world and was most recently AMD's Head of Brand and Creative. Previously Nick was Global Director of Brand Strategy and Campaigns for AMD's Radeon Technologies Group and prior to that, held senior PR and marketing roles at TIBCO Software and the API management start-up Mashery, all following a 16 year stretch at Intel Corporation. Nick has extensive global experience, having worked in the UK, France, California, Hong Kong, and Oregon.

Nick studied computer science at Kingston University and Russian literature at Queen Mary's College, University of London.

Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built high-performance fabrics for High Performance Computing (HPC), High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA), and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

