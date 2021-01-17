Cornelis Networks secures ex-AMD and Intel exec Nick Knupffer

Cornelis Networks was spun out from Intel's Omni-Path Architecture Business, will be battling NVIDIA in the HPC business.

Cornelis Networks has just secured ex-AMD and Intel executive Nick Knupffer, who was the Head of Brand and Creative at AMD for just under 4 years and previously the Director of Worldwide Marketing Communications, Intel Datacenter Software Division at Intel -- among other positions within Intel, for nearly 13 years.

Who are Cornelis Networks? They're a provider of purpose-built interconnects focused on high-performance computing (HPC), high-performance data analytics (HPDA), and artificial intelligence (AI) and were spun out from Intel's Omni-Path Architecture Business. They'll be fighting against NVIDIA and their HPC efforts, especially in the wake of NVIDIA spending $6.9 billion acquiring networking giant Mellanox -- which is now called NVIDIA Networking.

What will Nick be doing at Cornelis Networks? Nick assumes the role of Vice President of Marketing at Cornelis Networks where he is responsible for all marketing and communications. Previously, Nick has held senior engineering, marketing and PR roles around the world and was most recently AMD's Head of Brand and Creative. Previously Nick was Global Director of Brand Strategy and Campaigns for AMD's Radeon Technologies Group and prior to that, held senior PR and marketing roles at TIBCO Software and the API management start-up Mashery, all following a 16 year stretch at Intel Corporation. Nick has extensive global experience, having worked in the UK, France, California, Hong Kong, and Oregon.

Nick studied computer science at Kingston University and Russian literature at Queen Mary's College, University of London.

