Mellanox Technologies now called NVIDIA Networking after acquisition

NVIDIA acquiring networking giant Mellanox Technologies back in April 2020 for $7 billion, and now has formally renamed the company.

Mellanox Technology is now NVIDIA Networking, where if you visit Mellanox's website you will be directed to NVIDIA. The banner reads: "Mellanox Technologies is now NVIDIA Networking".

NVIDIA only continues to get bigger in the networking space, which is a very important part of the entire HPC cluster of the computing industry. NVIDIA has the dominant GPUs, a world-class networking outfit, and if it acquires ARM then NVIDIA would be collecting one of the last Infinity Stones, really.

