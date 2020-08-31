NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Mellanox Technologies now called NVIDIA Networking after acquisition

NVIDIA has now formally renamed Mellanox Technologies to NVIDIA Networking, after acquiring the company for $7 billion in April.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 31 2020 10:27 PM CDT
NVIDIA acquiring networking giant Mellanox Technologies back in April 2020 for $7 billion, and now has formally renamed the company.

Mellanox Technology is now NVIDIA Networking, where if you visit Mellanox's website you will be directed to NVIDIA. The banner reads: "Mellanox Technologies is now NVIDIA Networking".

NVIDIA only continues to get bigger in the networking space, which is a very important part of the entire HPC cluster of the computing industry. NVIDIA has the dominant GPUs, a world-class networking outfit, and if it acquires ARM then NVIDIA would be collecting one of the last Infinity Stones, really.

Jensen did always want to open up a can of whoop ass... now with all of the Infinity Stones, he can.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

