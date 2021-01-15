Apple's foldable iPhone: Ceramic Shield glass bends, but doesn't break

Apple's first foldable iPhone prototypes see chemically strengthened Ceramic Shield that will bend, and not actually break.

We all know Apple will have a foldable iPhone in the future, but when it does it can't be just yet another foldable smartphone -- it has to make an impact, something that every single person stands up and takes a look at.

Well, one of those things could be the use of "chemically strengthened Ceramic Shield folding glass" for their foldable iPhone according to Jon Presser on YouTube -- at about 10 minutes into the video. According to Presser, Apple is working on two foldable iPhone prototypes right now, and they're reportedly using this new folding glass technology.

Apple's first of two foldable iPhone prototypes is reportedly similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2, while the other foldable iPhone prototype is a Galaxy Z Flip-style clamshell design. Where Apple will do it differently, is with a Reality Distortion Field that will power the new "chemically strengthened Ceramic Shield folding glass" for a technologically impressive foldable iPhone.

As a foldable device lover and personal Samsung Galaxy Fold owner, I'm looking forward to what Apple can do to mix up the foldable smartphone game.