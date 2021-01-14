Massive still working on Avatar game as it develops Star Wars project

Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment is still developing the upcoming Avatar game as it also gears up for the new Star Wars project.

Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment studio is working on a new open-world Star Wars project for Lucasfilm. So what's up with the Avatar game?

After Ubisoft Massive's big Star Wars announcement I had a simple question: Is the Avatar game still in development? In 2017, Massive Entertainment announced they were making a new Avatar game that would tie into James Cameron's new Avatar films. It's being made with the Snowdrop Engine (just like the Star Wars game). It's also been a while since we've heard any updates.

We now know the Avatar game is still in development. Ubisoft Massive is still hiring for the Avatar game; last night I spotted a quick LinkedIn post from Michael McDonald, who recently joined the team as a senior lighting artist for the game.

Hopefully we'll get a better update soon considering the Avatar sequel is coming in 2022.