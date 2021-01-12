Razer's new gaming chair wraps you inside of 60-inch rollable OLED

Razer has just unveiled one of the most immersive, next-gen gaming chair in the history of the world -- with its new Project Brooklyn gaming chair concept design. Check it out:

We have a fully next-gen gaming chair built with carbon fiber and RGB lighting, which will transform itself into a totally next-gen fully immersive gaming station. Razer has an insane 60-inch rollout display, "riveting tactile feedback" that is built directly into the chair, 4D armrests, and so much more.

The 60-inch rollout full surround OLED display will fold back into the chair when it's not being used, but when it is rolled out it will fill your entire face with gaming action. The tactile feedback inside of the Razer Project Brooklyn gaming chair I'm sure is incredible in-person, too.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan explains Project Brooklyn: "Project Brooklyn is an exciting concept developed on the true essence of a fully immersive gaming station. The haptic feedback, visuals and overall functional design with attention to ergonomics will deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience".

Razer explains: "Project Brooklyn is a cutting-edge gaming chair built with carbon fiber and RGB lighting, transforming easily into a fully immersive gaming station complete with panoramic visuals from a 60" rollout display, riveting tactile feedback built into the seat, and 4D armrests that roll out into adjustable peripheral tables. The existing types of all-in-one chairs that deliver 'cockpit' style seating and mounted hardware are typically room-sized and the costs are astronomical".

"With design inspiration from the Razer Iskur introduced in October 2020, Project Brooklyn takes leaps forward in user touch points, connecting the gaming chair to the display and its more functional components like armrests, while still delivering on comfort from plush, high-density foam cushions that support your unique body shape. The leather-stitched seat back is constructed in a robust carbon fiber body to maintain perfect posture throughout gaming marathons".

"The adjustable platform on which the chair sits is complete with cable-routing and takes design cues from the Razer Raptor monitor. Mounted from the chair's backbone and deployable with the touch of a button is a 60" full surround OLED display for stunning visual detail. Folding into the chair back when not in use, the roll-out display assembly plunges you into the center of the action with crisp detail and a savory panoramic experience".

"The fully transformable 4D armrests neatly tuck away collapsible tables with flexible ergonomics, allowing you to switch easily between PC gaming with a mouse and keyboard, and console gaming. There are separate panels in each armrest allowing for different keyboard and mouse ergonomics and each half folds away when not in use".