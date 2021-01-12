Supermicro's new SuperWorkstation: up to 64C/128T with 2TB RAM

Supermicro has just unveiled its next-gen SuperWorkstation which is powered by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors that offer up to 64 cores and 128 threads with a huge 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

The new A+ SuperWorkstation 5014A-TT -- which wink-wink, nice TT there Supermicro -- can take a single AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor with up to 64 cores and 128 threads with TDP support up to 280W. There's the Super M12SWA-TF motherboard.

We have up to 2TB of Registered ECC DDR4-3200MHz memory, 6 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, 1 x 10GbE connector, plenty of storage can be thrown into the Supermicro A+ SuperWorkstation 5014A-TT and a huge, beefy 2000W Platinum Level PSU.

Supermicro senior vice president Vik Malyala explains: "When AMD's new processor is coupled with Supermicro's advanced workstation design and architecture, today's professionals can truly bring their productivity to the next level. It can drive up to four full-height, double-width, active cooling GPUs, double that of similar systems in the market, and supports up to 2TB of DDR4 3200 memory, and four M.2 slots for ultra-fast PCI-E Gen 4 NVMe storage. Also, with built-in 10Gigatbit Ethernet, and support for 25/100/200G NICs, the platform accelerates data-intensive workloads and transfer speed - required for today's content creators, deep learning professionals, and engineers".

Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD said: "AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors have been designed to set the industry standard for workstation compute performance. With the new AS-5014A-TT Workstation, Supermicro has designed a powerful and flexible platform, dedicated to maximizing the full spectrum of compute capabilities offered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors".