All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Yeah, it seems Intel DG2 GPU could be made on TSMC 7nm node

Intel's upcoming DG2 discrete GPU will be made on enhanced version of TSMC 7nm process, will be out later this year in 2021.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 5:12 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is hard at work getting DG2 made with a new report from Reuters adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the company will indeed tap TSMC and its enhanced 7nm node to make the Intel DG2 discrete GPU.

Yeah, it seems Intel DG2 GPU could be made on TSMC 7nm node 01 | TweakTown.com

Stephen Nellis at Reuters wrote: "The chip, known as "DG2", will be made on a new chipmaking process at TSMC that has not yet been formally named but is an enhanced version of its 7-nanometer process, the two people familiar with the matter said".

Intel confirmed last year that it would be making its DG2 GPU at an external foundry, then came the rumors that Intel's next-gen DG2 GPU would be made at TSMC on 7nm.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus (TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (Wi-Fi))

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$189.99
$189.99$189.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2021 at 5:12 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.