Lenovo reveals Switch-like concept mini-PC, the LaVie Mini

The Switch is pretty underpowered, but Lenovo just made a Switch-like mini PC with Intel 11th gen chips and an HDMI dock.

Lenovo takes a direct shot at Nintendo with a transforming Switch-like mini PC, the LaVie Mini.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The Switch's Tegra X1 is pretty underpowered and leads to limited in-game performance. Lenovo wants to break the Switch's shackles with its new LaVie Mini concept PC. The computer is a fully-fledged Windows 10 PC that marries the Switch's trademark portability and transformability with new high-powered hardware.

The LaVie Mini sports Intel's new 11th generation chips, including a Core i7-1180G7 CPU and integrated Xe Iris graphics. It's lightweight, has an 8-inch 1920x1200 resolution touchscreen, and even has attachable/detachable side controllers just like the Switch's JoyCons. There's even an HDMI dock that lets you continue gaming on an HDTV to promote seamless, swappable gaming (just like the Switch).

It's still a PC, though, and has an attached keyboard as well as a fully functioning Windows-powered OS. The keyboard folds back to make a notebook-style transforming tablet-PC, and the PC slots into a controller attachment.

No pricing for the LaVie Mini was announced but expect it to get pretty expensive. This is a concept build, but there will be multiple configurations when it's ready for sale; Lenovo notes the storage varies up to 256GB and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, which is 4X that of the Switch.

Check below for more info about the Lenovo LaVie Mini: