Lenovo reveals Switch-like concept mini-PC, the LaVie Mini
The Switch is pretty underpowered, but Lenovo just made a Switch-like mini PC with Intel 11th gen chips and an HDMI dock.
Lenovo takes a direct shot at Nintendo with a transforming Switch-like mini PC, the LaVie Mini.
The Switch's Tegra X1 is pretty underpowered and leads to limited in-game performance. Lenovo wants to break the Switch's shackles with its new LaVie Mini concept PC. The computer is a fully-fledged Windows 10 PC that marries the Switch's trademark portability and transformability with new high-powered hardware.
The LaVie Mini sports Intel's new 11th generation chips, including a Core i7-1180G7 CPU and integrated Xe Iris graphics. It's lightweight, has an 8-inch 1920x1200 resolution touchscreen, and even has attachable/detachable side controllers just like the Switch's JoyCons. There's even an HDMI dock that lets you continue gaming on an HDTV to promote seamless, swappable gaming (just like the Switch).
It's still a PC, though, and has an attached keyboard as well as a fully functioning Windows-powered OS. The keyboard folds back to make a notebook-style transforming tablet-PC, and the PC slots into a controller attachment.
No pricing for the LaVie Mini was announced but expect it to get pretty expensive. This is a concept build, but there will be multiple configurations when it's ready for sale; Lenovo notes the storage varies up to 256GB and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, which is 4X that of the Switch.
Check below for more info about the Lenovo LaVie Mini:
From the 8-inch LAVIE MINI, the ultra-mobile PC prototype built for fun and premium entertainment with cool gaming accessories10, to the LAVIE Pro Mobile for stylish durability on the go. These new additions represent the latest in innovation and minimalism, and both devices are unmistakably LAVIE with their fun and functional designs.
Meet the new LAVIE MINI pocket-sized convertible PC that's a real game-changer. It's one of the smallest form-factors featuring the power and performance of up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris® Xe graphics. With an 8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch panel display, this lightweight concept device comes in Crystal White for an airy translucent look and weighs 579 grams (1.28lbs) so you can take it with you to use practically anywhere.
Enjoy smarter features like Modern Standby, IR camera with Windows Hello for zero-touch login, and to make typing a breeze, the circular-shaped numeric and symbol keys are the same size as the alphabet keys. With a battery capacity of up to 26WHr, get reliable Wi-Fi 611, plus up to 256GB SSD of storage12 and ample 16GB LPDDR4 of memory. The logo on the LCD cover lights up while the PC is powered on, and the keyboard is backlit too for a more premium look.
To personalize your experience, simply attach the optional Gaming Controller10 on the super small LAVIE MINI to play high-quality PC games such as battle royale and car racing games-and when your game is paused, just remove the controller and carry the PC only. The controller comes with all the functions you'd expect and in a familiar gaming layout, including immersive vibrations, left/right trigger buttons, and analog thumbsticks.
You can also throw your smooth gaming experience up on your big television screen for everyone to see your personal victories and winning shots by switching to TV gaming style by placing the PC onto its optional HDMI-connected Dock.10,13 Besides an HDMI connection, the Dock provides other input/output extensions too including several USB Type-C® and -A ports. The dock can also charge the PC's battery for a quick power boost.