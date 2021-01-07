Samsung's next-gen Exynos SoC in late 2021: 8K 60FPS video recording

Samsung will be launching a next-gen Exynos processor later this year that will reportedly pack support 8K 60FPS video recording abilities, taking rear-facing cameras to the true next level.

Not only will these new Samsung Exynos processors and most likely what will turn out to be the next-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone in 2022, will pack 8K 60FPS video recording abilities. 8K 60FPS is already pretty mind blowing on its own, but the new Exynos processor will also open up the pathway to 4K 120FPS video recording, which is another feat on its own.

Better yet... the next-gen Samsung Exynos processor is meant to be the Exynos 9855 which will feature an AMD GPU. Back in June 2019, AMD and Samsung announced a new multi-year strategic partnership that would see a future where the AMD RDNA architecture would be inside of Samsung's next-gen Exynos chips.

We should begin to hear more confirmations of what exactly is ticking inside of the new Exynos processor later this year.