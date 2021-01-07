All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Samsung's next-gen Exynos SoC in late 2021: 8K 60FPS video recording

Samsung's totally next-gen Exynos SoC coming in late 2021 could support 8K 60FPS video recording, 4K 120FPS option as well.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 7:46 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung will be launching a next-gen Exynos processor later this year that will reportedly pack support 8K 60FPS video recording abilities, taking rear-facing cameras to the true next level.

Not only will these new Samsung Exynos processors and most likely what will turn out to be the next-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone in 2022, will pack 8K 60FPS video recording abilities. 8K 60FPS is already pretty mind blowing on its own, but the new Exynos processor will also open up the pathway to 4K 120FPS video recording, which is another feat on its own.

Better yet... the next-gen Samsung Exynos processor is meant to be the Exynos 9855 which will feature an AMD GPU. Back in June 2019, AMD and Samsung announced a new multi-year strategic partnership that would see a future where the AMD RDNA architecture would be inside of Samsung's next-gen Exynos chips.

We should begin to hear more confirmations of what exactly is ticking inside of the new Exynos processor later this year.

Samsung's next-gen Exynos SoC in late 2021: 8K 60FPS video recording 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked (SM-N986UZNAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.00
$1099.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2021 at 6:31 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.