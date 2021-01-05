OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone: 90Hz display, only costs $179

The new OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 go on sale on January 15, both with slick 90Hz displays and priced at just $299 and $179.

OnePlus is about to change the smartphone game in 2021 with the upcoming launch of its two new smartphones: the OnePlus Nord N10 5G flagship, and the Nord N100 value champion smartphone.

Both of the new Nord smartphones rock 90Hz displays -- impressive considering the Nord N10 5G is $299 and the Nord N100 is just $179 -- yes, a $179 smartphone with a 90Hz display. This is normally a feature you'd get for $750-$1000+ but OnePlus is doing it starting at $179 in the US on January 15, 2021.

The new flagship OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a 6.49-inch 90Hz display and 30W fast-charging -- inside, it'll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, 5G technology, four rear cameras, and more. The Nord N10 5G might have 5G, but it is limited to slower low and mid-band 5G in the US, with no support for mmWave 5G.

OnePlus then has the cheaper N100 which is a 4G-only smartphone, lower-res but larger 6.52-inch display but the same fast 90Hz refresh rate. There's a 5000mAh battery here, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and 64GB of storage, while you've got slower (but still decent) 18W fast charging. There's 3 cameras here, versus 4 on the N10 5G.

The new OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 smartphone will be available from OnePlus carriers including T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, but you can get them unlocked directly from OnePlus, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

Pre-sale starts January 8, with the phones available on the OnePlus website on January 15 @ 10AM ET.