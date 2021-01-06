Tesla could deliver up to 800,000 cars in 2021, up from 500K in 2020

Tesla shipped 500,000 cars in 2020 -- meeting Elon Musk's estimates from 2014 -- but the company could sell 800,000 in 2021.

Tesla delivered 500,000 vehicles throughout 2020 -- but now we have Deutsche Bank analysts saying they expect Tesla to deliver around 800,000 vehicles in 2021.

Deutsche Bank is optimistic about Tesla estimating 775,000 vehicle deliveries in 2021, increasing those expectations by around 3% or so. The bank also expects Tesla will earn around $46 billion in revenue in 2021, up from the $31 billion in revenue for 2020 -- an increase by a hefty 48%.

The demand coming out of Europe and Asia for Tesla electric vehicles has given Deutsche Bank some of those hairs standing on their arms, so they consider 2021 a big year for the electric car giant in other markets outside of their success in the US.