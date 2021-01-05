All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Let It Snow: check out this real-time snow in Flight Simulator

Asobo Studio tease real-time snow coming to Flight Simulator, which will soon be available in its awesome Live Weather feature.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 1:02 AM CST
We already know Microsoft Flight Simulator has some of the best graphics ever seen, but the Live Weather feature has to be one of the best things about the game -- and soon, it'll have snow. Check out some early footage of it:

Asobo Studio teased the footage recently, with real-time snow coming to Flight Simulator and coating environments of the fluffy white snow. It looks beautiful on trees, snow-topped mountains, and a million-and-one other locations around the world where you can have it snow.

The new update for Flight Simulator will include VR support, the new tweaks to live weather that add snow effects, as well as new training missions, challenges, and livery.

MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2020 BEGINNER'S WALKTHROUGH

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

