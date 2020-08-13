NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GA102 GPU: 'over 20 chokes' on PCB design

NVIDIA looking after enthusiasts with 'over 20 chokes' on its next-gen Ampere GA102 PCB design, a huge power delivery upgrade.

It seems with each passing day the hype train for NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GeForce RTX series graphics cards grow, with the Ultimate Countdown... well... counting down until the big special event on September 1.

The latest news on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX series is that the GA102 GPU board design will pack some delicious power delivery, seeing enthusiasts eyebrows raise (well, at least just one of them). NVIDIA has been slowly providing better and better power delivery designs with its high-end Founders Edition cards, but this is taking it to the next level.

NVIDIA's highest-end Ampere GA102 GPU board design should be the one expected in the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090, or GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA or ULTIMATE -- whatever-the-hell NVIDIA end up calling it.

The upgraded power delivery is reportedly "over 20 chokes", but we don't know which model that the leaker is talking about. It could be any of the flagship Ampere GA102-based cards. How is this any different to the power delivery systems on the previous-gen GeForce GTX and GeForce RTX graphics cards.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti: 7 VDDC + 2 MVDD

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti: 13 VDDC + 3 MVDD

Ampere GA102 PCB: "over 20 chokes"

Some notes were also compiled from Chiphell, with many references to the GeForce RTX 3090. But the note at the bottom is the best: "It's better than Mrs. Su's HBM card" which seems to be in reference to those leaks about a new Radeon RX 5950 XT "Big Navi" with 24GB of ultra-fast HBM2e memory.

1. So-called 24/20GB 384/320-bit Only right on one point.

1) 3090 is 24GB this is fine, pushing up KatCorgi also confirmed

(2) then in order to high-speed video memory is not used 16Gbit particles, this is a double-sided 2Rx32 specifications, positive and negative a total of 24 stars!

2, 3080 and 3090, although using the same core, but 3080 seems to be to re-sample the PCB, rather than 3090 cut two particles made out of the

3, by the way, 3090 is an interesting arrangement of this particle, there is a particle put to the bottom

4, this time the public version of the power supply luxury is unimaginable, or cooling pressure is unimaginable.... NVIDIA SMX kind of card power supply density you all understand, this time is bound to do a dense, a cylinder solid capacitors are not, instead of all the chip capacitors / tantalum capacitors.

5, is not a shaped PCB I do not know anyway, but NV this PCB layout merit to be honest!

It's better than Mrs. Su's HBM card.

We've heard about the power delivery system on the GA102 before, where Igor's Lab reported that the TGP of the purported GeForce RTX 3090 would be 350W. The breakdown of this is 230W for the GA102 GPU, 60W for the 24GB of GDDR6X memory, 35W+ across MOSFETs and other power systems for a total of 350W.

What's NVIDIA doing with all those mentions of 21 ? I'm a kinda numerology nerd in some ways, so it helps decode at least some of it -- which I did so here. (GeForce) 256 x 21 (days/years celebration) = 5376 ( ? I'm a kinda numerology nerd in some ways, so it helps decode at least some of it -- which I did so here. (GeForce) 256 x 21 (days/years celebration) = 5376 ( GPU cores in purported GA102 GPU ), and 5 + 3 + 7 + 6 = 21.

What about "ULTIMATE" ? Well that's the other thing -- does NVIDIA mean this will be the "ultimate graphics card", or does it mean we could expect an ULTIMATE branded graphics card? GeForce RTX 3090 ULTIMATE has a nice ring to it... just saying.

Where can I tune into the GeForce special event? NVIDIA will be premiering the special event broadcast on September 9 at 9AM PT, hosted by none other than NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang. You can ? NVIDIA will be premiering the special event broadcast on September 9 at 9AM PT, hosted by none other than NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang. You can tune in right here

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

