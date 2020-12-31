GALAX's new RTX 3090, RTX 3080 CLASSIC cards have blower cooler design

If you want to go old school, then the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 CLASSIC series cards have a blower-style cooler.

GALAX has just unveiled two new custom GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards before the New Year rings in -- with the new CLASSIC series cards with blower-style fans. Check them out:

The new GALAX RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 CLASSIC series graphics cards feature blower-style designs and you wouldn't really tell the difference between them. I've only got the RTX 3090 pictured here, but they both look identical. Both cards will require 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with TDPs of 350W for the RTX 3090 CLASSIC and 320W for the RTX 3080 CLASSIC.

At the end of the card you have the standard 1 x HDMI 2.1 and 3 x DP 1.4 connectors as well as a helluva lot of heat sink -- it is chunky down in there.