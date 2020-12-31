This modded Nintendo 64 handheld console is the size of a cartridge

What if the Nintendo Switch and the old-school Nintendo 64 merged together? They'd be something like this tiny modded build.

GmanModz has created the world's smallest Nintendo 64 portable build that actually plays original console cartridges.

We've seen lots of awesome handheld creations over the years. Shankmods created a Wii that fits in your pocket, and even squeezed an entire Wii into a tiny Altoids tin. Now GmanModz has broken records with the smallest Nintendo 64 handheld ever made.

GmanModz didn't use any custom PCBs for the build. "Instead I used good old-fashioned board trimming, hand-wiring, and hot glue," he said. Gman was able to shave off space by using JoyCon analog sticks, which reduced the overall length, and a single 1860mAh battery cell, which reduces the thickness and powers the system for about 1 hour 31 minutes. The build is actually over 82,000 cubic centimeters (or roughly 23%) smaller than the previous record holder.

There's no D-Pad or C-buttons, but there doesn't need to be: the JoyCons emulate both of these input schemes. The Z and R buttons are at the top, and the left trigger is emulated by pressing the left JoyCon stick. The screen is a 3.5-inch 320x240p LCD display

The video goes into depth on the exact parts and PCBs used for the build so be sure to give it a watch if you want to try and make a DIY project.