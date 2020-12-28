All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU: RTX 4090 twice as fast as the RTX 3090?!

Expect next-gen upgrades for Assassin's Creed Valhalla soon

Ubisoft isn't squeezing the most out of next-gen consoles and PCs, but the developer wants to 'continue to capitalize on that'.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 28 2020 8:21 PM CST
In a recent interview with Game Informer, Ubisoft producer Julien Laferriere said there are improvements coming for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The game doesn't have any ray tracing elements, native 4K rendering on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but there are improvements coming to those platforms -- and high-end PC. Laferriere said: "When looking at Valhalla's post-launch plans, it was important to me to have quality-of-life fixes in there, and also be able to react to the new platforms, because they continue improving".

He continued: "We've got great reception on PS5, Series X, and PC as well -- people are definitely enjoying the high-end capabilities of the game, so we want to continue to capitalize on that. This isn't meant to sound like bullshit or cliche, but for me, it's about hearing what the player base is saying and reacting to that, on top of the extra content and the features".

NEWS SOURCES:gameinformer.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Related Tags

