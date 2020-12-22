NVIDIA taps Samsung again for new Ampere GPU production on 8nm in 2021

We all know how hard it is to buy a GeForce RTX 30 series card right now, but NVIDIA's new deal with Samsung should help that.

NVIDIA has reportedly signed a new deal with Samsung for the production of more Ampere GPUs on the 8nm process technology.

The Korea Economic Daily reports that "Samsung, the world's second-largest foundry player, has clinched a deal to make NVIDIA's next-generation graphic processing unit (GPU), the Ampere GeForce RTX30 series, using its 8-nanometer process technology".

"Analysts said the contract is significant in that Samsung won the deal amid market talk that NVIDIA's new GPU has been in tight supply due to unsatisfactory 8 nm process yield rates at its foundry partner Samsung, raising speculation that the US company may award the contract to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the industry leader".

"Industry officials said NVIDIA has favored Samsung over TSMC in consideration of Samsung's technology and the need for quick delivery of the chips".