NVIDIA's new GeForce Hotfix driver 460.97 released, fixes 5 bugs

NVIDIA's new GeForce Hotfix Driver 460.97 fixes some issues that were reported by the community after the previous driver release.

NVIDIA only just released its new GeForce 460.89 Game Ready driver, which introduced support for the new Vulkan 1.2 Ray Tracing feature in certain games.

But, NVIDIA were quickly bombarded by users complaining about some key issues they addressed in this now new GeForce Hotfix Driver 460.97 release. NVIDIA explained: "The GeForce Hotfix driver is our way to trying to get some of these fixes out to you more quickly. These drivers are basically the same as the previous released version, with a small number of additional targeted fixes".

"The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the Hotfix driver will be taken down".

You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Hotfix Driver 460.97 here.

The fixes in question: