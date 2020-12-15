All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 460.89 WHQL drivers are here

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready driver has support for the new Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions in Quake II RTX's new v.1.4.0 update.

Published Tue, Dec 15 2020 11:56 PM CST
NVIDIA has pushed out its new GeForce Game Ready 460.89 WHQL drivers -- which weigh in at over 600MB, by the way -- with support for the new Quake II RTX update that supports the new Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions.

The Khronos Group is behind the Vulkan API, releasing its new Vulkan SDK that includes support for Vulkan Ray Tracing. The new Quake II RTX v1.4.0 update enables support for the just-released Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions in the game, which means any GPU that supports Vulkan Ray Tracing can play Quake II RTX with its path-traced graphics.

Andrew Burnes from NVIDIA explains: "Quake II RTX was initially released in June 2019, reimagining the classic game's graphics with amazing ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections. With the 2019 release coming well ahead of cross-vendor Vulkan APIs for ray tracing, Quake II RTX implemented ray tracing using NVIDIA's 'VKRay' extensions".

He continues: "This past month, the Khronos standards body formally released new cross-vendor KHR ray tracing extensions for Vulkan. So with this exciting development, NVIDIA is releasing a new Quake II RTX game update and Game Ready Driver to take advantage of the new Vulkan extensions. Now, any GPU with support for Vulkan Ray Tracing can experience Quake II RTX in all its path-traced glory".

"For GeForce RTX gamers, simply update to our newest Game Ready Driver from the Drivers tab of GeForce Experience, and update to the latest version of Quake II RTX, either on Steam, our website, or GitHub".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

