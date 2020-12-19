Here's the fix to a blurry Cyberpunk 2077 with NVIDIA DLSS enabled

Cyberpunk 2077 is the best-looking game of 2020, but with NVIDIA DLSS enabled it's definitely blurry -- but there's a fix for that.

I've been pumping some time into Cyberpunk 2077 playing the game and appreciating the amazing work CD PROJEKT RED has done with the game, with some performance articles coming next week to talk about it all -- but there is an issue: DLSS.

Left: Regular DLSS Right: Texture LOD Bias -3

DLSS is the single savior of performance in Cyberpunk 2077 for NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card owners, but it's also an issue right now. If you are gaming at 4K and enable DLSS and turn it to Performance Mode then you're internal rendering resolution drops to 1080p and man, is it blurry.

I've had to put DLSS to Quality Mode for it to not be blurry, any other DLSS setting at 4K is just too blurry. But... there's a fix, thanks to Reddit user 'kulind' who said if you edit the Texture LOD Bias setting to -3 through NVIDIA Profile Inspector, there is a big improvement in texture sharpness -- you can see that in the above side-by-side comparison shot in Cyberpunk 2077.