Here's the fix to a blurry Cyberpunk 2077 with NVIDIA DLSS enabled

Cyberpunk 2077 is the best-looking game of 2020, but with NVIDIA DLSS enabled it's definitely blurry -- but there's a fix for that.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Dec 19 2020 9:32 PM CST
I've been pumping some time into Cyberpunk 2077 playing the game and appreciating the amazing work CD PROJEKT RED has done with the game, with some performance articles coming next week to talk about it all -- but there is an issue: DLSS.

  • Left: Regular DLSS Right: Texture LOD Bias -3

DLSS is the single savior of performance in Cyberpunk 2077 for NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card owners, but it's also an issue right now. If you are gaming at 4K and enable DLSS and turn it to Performance Mode then you're internal rendering resolution drops to 1080p and man, is it blurry.

I've had to put DLSS to Quality Mode for it to not be blurry, any other DLSS setting at 4K is just too blurry. But... there's a fix, thanks to Reddit user 'kulind' who said if you edit the Texture LOD Bias setting to -3 through NVIDIA Profile Inspector, there is a big improvement in texture sharpness -- you can see that in the above side-by-side comparison shot in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 CE - PC Collector's Edition

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

