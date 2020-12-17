COLORFUL's new iGame RTX 3090 Neptune OC is going to cost over $2000

COLORFUL's new iGame RTX 3090 Neptune OC graphics card is going to cost over $2000, 240mm AIO cooler and 26-phase power delivery.

COLORFUL has announced its new flagship iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC graphics card, which is one of the most expensive cards in this new generation of cards with the price tipping over $2000.

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC is a slimmer dual-slot design, with an AIO cooling solution and powerful 26-phase power design. We should expect this card to be one of the best overclockers, and best performers -- right up there with the high-end ASUS, EVGA, and MSI graphics cards.

COLORFUL's use of a powerful 26-phase power delivery system is used as a 14+8+4, meanwhile the out-of-the-box GPU clocks are at 1395/1755MHz for base and boost, respectively. COLORFUL provides you with that awesome Turbo Button on the back of the graphics card.

As for the 240mm AIO cooler on the card, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC stays at under 70C in all benchmarking and gaming loads -- and stays 10C cooler than the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition.

As for pricing, we're looking at somewhere north of $2300 or so and in retail right now in China.