GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER debuts for $899

GIGABYTE reveals its new Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER for $899, the new GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC for $849.

We know that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 series launch was a disaster -- where AMD finally has a kick ass flagship Radeon graphics card... yet it can't get any on retail shelves or into gamers' hands. Well, now GIGABYTE has priced its custom Big Navi cards and they aren't cheap.

AMD might start pricing of its Radeon RX 6800 XT at $649, but GIGABYTE is leading the charge here with $899 pricing on its higher-end flagship Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER graphics card. This is $250 over the MSRP of the Radeon RX 6800 XT reference model.

It does make me question if AMD ever intended to sell much of its Radeon RX 6800 series at its advertised MSRP, especially if AIB partners like GIGABYTE are charging a huge premium -- it will be interesting to see how the price of Big Navi and Ampere cards flows in 2021.

There's also the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC graphics card for $849, with GPU clocks that are slightly lower and no LCD Edge View, 4-year warranty, or USB Type-C port.

Under that we have the non-XT Radeon RX 6800 AORUS MASTER graphics card for $719.