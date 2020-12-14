All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER debuts for $899

GIGABYTE reveals its new Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER for $899, the new GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC for $849.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 14 2020 10:50 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We know that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 series launch was a disaster -- where AMD finally has a kick ass flagship Radeon graphics card... yet it can't get any on retail shelves or into gamers' hands. Well, now GIGABYTE has priced its custom Big Navi cards and they aren't cheap.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER debuts for 9 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

AMD might start pricing of its Radeon RX 6800 XT at $649, but GIGABYTE is leading the charge here with $899 pricing on its higher-end flagship Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER graphics card. This is $250 over the MSRP of the Radeon RX 6800 XT reference model.

It does make me question if AMD ever intended to sell much of its Radeon RX 6800 series at its advertised MSRP, especially if AIB partners like GIGABYTE are charging a huge premium -- it will be interesting to see how the price of Big Navi and Ampere cards flows in 2021.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER debuts for $899 07 | TweakTown.com

There's also the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC graphics card for $849, with GPU clocks that are slightly lower and no LCD Edge View, 4-year warranty, or USB Type-C port.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS MASTER debuts for $899 08 | TweakTown.com

Under that we have the non-XT Radeon RX 6800 AORUS MASTER graphics card for $719.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master (X570 AORUS MASTER)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$359.99
$359.99$359.99$359.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/14/2020 at 10:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.